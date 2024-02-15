Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 135,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy acquired 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Boller acquired 60,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy acquired 1,310,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $750,000 and have sold 7,000 shares worth $4,481. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.
