Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoustis Technologies

In related news, EVP David Aichele acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Aichele acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,222,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $750,000 and have sold 7,000 shares valued at $4,481. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 548.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

