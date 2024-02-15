Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALKS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of ALKS traded up $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

