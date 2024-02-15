Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 152,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,058 in the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after acquiring an additional 180,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,293,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after acquiring an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

ARLP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 640,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.21%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

