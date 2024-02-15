Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALSN traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.75. 1,680,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,932. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

