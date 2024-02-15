Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 199,603.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,778 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ALNY traded down $16.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.43. 5,412,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,035. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
