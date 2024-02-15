Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 600,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR traded down $12.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.59. 232,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.40. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $411.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

