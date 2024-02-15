Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Trading Up 0.4%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
Alumina Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.
About Alumina
Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.
