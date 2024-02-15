American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.33

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $82.23, with a volume of 37992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.70.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $750.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

