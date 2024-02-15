Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 893,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMP

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $22,416,334. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $7.38 on Thursday, hitting $398.74. 193,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $402.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.26 and its 200 day moving average is $352.07.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.