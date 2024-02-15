AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 963,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.98. 959,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,142. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

