Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,704 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $107,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.07. 2,901,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,790. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

