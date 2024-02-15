AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, RTT News reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,590. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

