Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Update

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Amplitude Price Performance

Amplitude stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 264,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.45. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Amplitude by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

