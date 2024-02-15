AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. AMREP has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,806.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $83,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,806.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 77,239 shares of company stock worth $1,586,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AMREP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

