Analysts’ Downgrades for February 15th (AKAM, AOSL, CBG, CLF, CMCSA, CRL, CVS, CZNC, EGY, FSBW)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 15th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $109.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $111.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $184.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $154.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $214.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $135.00 price target on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

