Analysts’ Downgrades for February 15th (AKAM, AOSL, CBG, CLF, CMCSA, CRL, CVS, CZNC, EGY, FSBW)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 15th:
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $109.00.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.50.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.
Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $111.00.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $184.00.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $154.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $214.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $212.00.
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $135.00 price target on the stock.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.
