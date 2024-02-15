Analysts’ Upgrades for February 15th (ALKS, AMX, ANGI, BLDR, CNDT, CULP, EQNR, ESSA, GLDD, GOLD)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 15th:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$31.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

