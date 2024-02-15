ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Update

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANIP

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 46,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,093 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

