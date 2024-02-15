ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Down 25.1% in January

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 905,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Shares of ANSS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.98. The stock had a trading volume of 376,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.46. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

