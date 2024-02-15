ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys 168,477 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,477 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises about 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.49% of Roku worth $47,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

ROKU stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,033,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,789.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,109 shares of company stock worth $12,010,329. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

