ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 5.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.38% of Baidu worth $175,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.7% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,720,000 after purchasing an additional 265,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

BIDU traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.78. 1,413,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,829. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

