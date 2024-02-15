ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $110.01 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $110,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.33. 1,658,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,245. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.75.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

