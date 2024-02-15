ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 292.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altus Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Altus Power by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,742,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $147,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,889,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,610.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,000 shares of company stock worth $1,168,230 over the last 90 days. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

