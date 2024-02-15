ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $427,000 in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Suzano by 10.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 13.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 16.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 16.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SUZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 1,586,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Suzano Increases Dividend

Suzano Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This is a boost from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Suzano’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.