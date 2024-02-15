ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,309 shares during the period. Flowserve accounts for about 2.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 1.28% of Flowserve worth $66,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Flowserve by 70.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

