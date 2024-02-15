ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 163,630 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,630 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 1.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $40,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,756,614 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.5 %

IBKR traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.59. 2,097,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,612. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $105.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

