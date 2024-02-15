ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,205 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after buying an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,470. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

