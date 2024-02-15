APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 14,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,275. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. APA has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in APA by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

