Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.
Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Apollo Global Management Price Performance
APO stock opened at $112.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $113.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $201,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
