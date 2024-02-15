Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $112.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $113.08.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,799,760 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $201,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.