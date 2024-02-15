Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.
OTCMKTS APLIF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 164,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,470. Appili Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
