Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.79-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $187.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,547,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,152. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $189.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

