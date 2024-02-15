AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. AppLovin updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Stock Up 24.8 %

AppLovin stock traded up $11.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,062,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,415. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at $312,719,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $9,051,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,719,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,332,520 shares of company stock worth $50,806,354. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 85,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

