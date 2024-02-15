Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Aprea Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

