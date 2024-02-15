Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AQST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 619,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.78. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

