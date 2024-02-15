ARAW (ARAW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. ARAW has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $2.21 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARAW has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99976418 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,173,624.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

