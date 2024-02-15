Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 29,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 147,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.81 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of -3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

