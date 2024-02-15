Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $100.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

ACGL stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $85.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $866,650,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $185,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

