Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.67. 1,069,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.34.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 27.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Arch Resources by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.