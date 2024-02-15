Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $173.56

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $173.56, but opened at $163.78. Arch Resources shares last traded at $162.93, with a volume of 131,362 shares traded.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average is $156.27.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $33,758.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

