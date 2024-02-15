Arden Trust Co Buys 47,998 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,998 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.22% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 1,732,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.