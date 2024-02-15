Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.96. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $61,788,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 938,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 576,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,532,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 549,734 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.