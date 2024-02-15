Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,867. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

