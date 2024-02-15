Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.46

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.46 and last traded at $112.17, with a volume of 250448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 90.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 58.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 158.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

