AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation Stock Down 2.4 %

AN opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $182.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,990 shares of company stock worth $71,000,958 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

