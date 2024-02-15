AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
AutoNation Stock Up 0.5 %
AutoNation stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.97. 122,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,649. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82.
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,990 shares of company stock worth $71,000,958 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
