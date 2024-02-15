Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.18

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.15, with a volume of 144274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22,082,200.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 220,822 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 418,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 94,023 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,076,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
