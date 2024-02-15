Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. Avient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 400,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 19,776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after buying an additional 561,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avient by 24.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,224,000 after buying an additional 346,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Avient by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 811,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,406,000 after buying an additional 292,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Stories

