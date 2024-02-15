B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,328. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

