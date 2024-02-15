B90 (LON:B90) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Shares of B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 60000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

B90 Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.26 million, a PE ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.97.

About B90

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

See Also

