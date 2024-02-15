Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,499 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.68. 1,166,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.03.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

